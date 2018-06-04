Kevin Smith Enjoyed ‘Deadpool 2’ but Had One Issue With It

If you found yourself liking – but not loving – Deadpool 2, it sounds like you’re in pretty good company.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 below!

Fan-favorite director Kevin Smith recently discussed the film at length in his Fatman on Batman podcast – particularly, why he thinks the film didn’t resonate with him as much.

“I dug it.” Smith revealed. “But the first fifteen minutes, I’ll be honest with you, I was like ‘Uh oh.’ Like, it didn’t feel like the movie I was hoping it would be. And not that like ‘I had a different movie in my head!’ It just didn’t feel like the last movie. And then about like, once the Cable shit kicked in, suddenly the rest of it kicked in.”

But as Smith went on to explain, he thinks that his attitude towards the beginning of the film spawned from one thing – the controversial killing and “fridging” of Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin).

“But, you know, I love the entire concept, and I love the entire execution of Deadpool.” Smith explained. “But my favorite element of Deadpool was his relationship with Vanessa. So in this movie, [when they fridge her], I was like ‘Alright, well hopefully that changes midway through. I know we’re playing with time here.’ And then it never did. So, the fact that they had me as much as they did, even though the movie I came to see wasn’t happening. Like, I was looking for more of him and her. I like their relationship.”

“But I thought they did a good job.” Smith continued. “I thought it was funny. I thought he made some really great fucking jokes. In terms of pop culture references, and in terms of action sequences, I thought it was well done. Across the board, I really enjoyed it, but it did not stay with me like Deadpool did.”

“And I think that’s because of the relationship between Wade and Vanessa that, I don’t know, it was insanely fucking touching.” Smith explained. “That’s the relationship you want — maybe not getting pegged, although it looked interesting, especially on the right holiday. But I don’t know. That to me, in a story that was beyond believability, outlandish as fuck even for a superhero story, that grounded human element of misfits finding each other – the one person who can look past what you look like, in the case of Wade Wilson – and find love. That’s what resonated with me.”

And as it turns out, that storyline resonated with plenty of other Deadpool 2 viewers as well, even as the moment is essentially canonically retconned in the film’s mid-credits scene. But still, Smith says that the way Vanessa factored into the film ultimately affected his overall review.

“And I know that if you asked most people, they would not be like ‘Aww, Deadpool? I love it for the love.’” Smith went on to say. “You’re going to Deadpool for the jokes, so Deadpool 2 delivered big time on the jokes and stuff. But I missed that aspect. It felt like she was in movie jail, and she really was for most of the scenes, she’s just trapped in another place. But that being said, I totally dug it. Definitely thumbs up, but I did not enjoy it as much as I enjoyed Deadpool for that reason.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.