‘Deadpool 2’ Celebrates National Crayon Day

The Merc with a Mouth is celebrating National Crayon Day in advance of the release of Deadpool 2 into theaters.

The DeadoolCore website sent out an email announcing that the Deadpool It Yourself web page now has a Deadpool coloring page available to download and color.

The email also invited fans to share their own colored pages using the hashtag #DeadpoolCore. Here’s the email message sent by Deadpool himself:

“In anticipation of National Crayon Day.

There’s no way around it. I’m an artist. My katanas are my brushes. The entrails of my enemies are my paint, and my canvas is…THE WORLD. Sometimes I wish I were a kid again. And that’s about when I trade in my swords for a fresh box of crayons (with the built-in sharpener) and a me-themed coloring page.

But here’s the thing…coloring alone has the same icky vibe as drinking alone. So why don’t you click the download button, grab some crayons, create your own piece of art and sent it back to me. If I like it, I might even hang it up. But probably not.

Deadpool”

This is just the latest bit of unconventional marketing from Deadpool 2. Star Ryan Reynolds previously revealed and actual X-Men Easter egg hunt ahead of Easter Sunday.

Deadpool 2 is scoring even higher with audiences than the first film did, which seems to contradict earlier rumors that Deadpool 2 is going through reshoots as a result of negative early testing, rumors that actress Brianna Hildebrand pushed back against.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong,” Hildebrand told ScreenGeek. “I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like. A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

According to another report, the Deadpool 2 reshoots are specifically adding more of Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino, two high profile X-Men character making their cinematic debuts, after both new characters tested particularly well with audiences.

The latest trailer for Deadpool 2 hints at Deadpool coming into conflict with Cable over the fate of a young mutant boy after Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) encourages Wade to look after the child.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

