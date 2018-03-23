Barack Obama Has A Cameo In New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

The second trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped today and the internet is abuzz with reactions, both good and bad. While seeing better looks of Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beets’ Domino, we also saw various cameos of characters such as Bedlam and Shatterstar.

But one cameo you might have missed was none other than Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States.

In the shot that Wade Wilson is messing around in Professor Xavier’s chair at the X-Mansion, President Obama‘s White House portrait can be seen on the wall.

While the cameo isn’t necessarily President Obama in the flesh, it confirms that both he and President Abraham Lincoln exist in Fox’s Deadpool universe.

As for life after the White House — the Obama’s have been pretty quiet, save for negotiations between the family and Netflix for original content for the popular streaming service.

Recent test screenings reportedly tested even higher than the first Deadpool movie, including speculation that there might even be an secret cameo included in the recent round of reshoots.

Deadpool 2 is currently rocking a 4.16/5.00 score in the Comicbook.com Anticipation Rankings, making it the third most anticipated superhero movie behind Avengers: Infinity War and the yet to be named Avengers 4.

Fans will get to see the highly anticipated Deadpool 2 when it premieres in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.