‘Deadpool 2’ Star Addresses “Poor Test Screening” Rumors

Everyone seems to be talking about Deadpool 2, but not for the right reasons.

Rumors began spreading weeks ago that the upcoming sequel to the surprise superhero hit was in trouble, with reshoots drastically changing the film after poor test screenings with audiences.

Another rumor circulated saying that wasn’t true; that the movie was testing well, and the reshoots were merely a response to audience feedback. Now, one actor is chiming in with her own insight about the reshoots.

Brianna Hildebrand plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool and is set to reprise her role in the sequel. She spoke with ScreenGeek about the reshoot and test screening rumors, shedding some light on the situation.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like, said Hildebrand. “A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’” I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

Hildebrand’s comments are in line with what Collider reported about the response to test screenings, where fans wanted to see more of Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. Those two characters are reportedly being added substantially to the final cut of Deadpool 2.

“Usually films hate it when you talk about their reshoots – solely because people think that it’s because the film was bad for the test audience – but it was all good,” Hildebrand said.

The first Deadpool was a hit with audiences, becoming one of the highest grossing R-rated movies and giving a shot in the arm to 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. The highly anticipated sequel will be released during a packed period, weeks after the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War and one week before Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Fox obviously has enough confidence in the film to move up the release date, which would seem like a bad move if Deadpool 2 was in trouble.

Brolin said he’s excited for his role as the time-displaced mutant known as Cable.

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Brolin said to Flickering Myth.

Deadpool 2 will premiere in movie theaters on May 18th.