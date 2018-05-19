‘Deadpool 2’ Sent out Its Own Version of Royal Wedding Invitations

An invitation to today’s Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be most coveted wedding invitation ever, but Deadpool 2‘s invitation is certainly the most interesting.

BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb took to Twitter this morning ahead of the real Royal Wedding to share an interesting gift he received from Deadpool — a very special commemorative “royal wedding” invite to the “nuptials” of Deadpool and Cable. No, this isn’t a joke. Check it out below.

In honour of the royal wedding and, um, the release of his new movie, Deadpool has sent me a gift. Which is nice (and well worth zooming in on). #deadpool #deadpool2 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/HZCYyhcxR1 — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) May 19, 2018

“In honour of the royal wedding and, um, the release of his new movie, Deadpool has sent me a gift. Which is nice (and well worth zooming in on),” Plumb wrote. And he’s certainly not wrong. The gift is done up in the style of a commemorative plate, an item available at various gift shops and other outlets in England and all over the world in celebration of the Royal Wedding. While that alone is funny, it’s the details on this special gift that makes it even better.

If you look closely at both the box lid and the plate itself, you’ll see some hilarious references and jokes. They both feature Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Cable (Josh Brolin) in the center of a heart as part of a larger “family” crest-style design. The pair are flanked by unicorns, what appears to be a chimichanga on a plate sits atop the heart, and the banners bearing faux Latin phrases (they’re pretty hilarious themselves, by the way) are made up of toilet paper. As for the coat of arms proper, both Cable and Deadpool are represented and, yes, that is a maple leaf you see. Deadpool’s Canadian, after all.

What might just make this gift even better, if that’s possible, is the man crush Brolin has admitted to having on his co-star, Reynolds. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon suggested that, after Brolin talked about just how much he liked Reynolds in The Proposal, the actor might just have a crush.

“I do man! I feel weird admitting it in front of you because you’re laughing at me right now, but I feel confidence in my, I just need to do this,” Brolin admitted before covering his face behind an issue of Men’s Journal.

While Deadpool sent out his own special invitations, they’re really part of promotion for Deadpool 2. The box lid tells the recipient to go see the movie and clearly many people have. The film, which opened on Friday, has already broken the opening day record for R-rated movies, beating out the previous record holder, last year’s It. Of course, even though Deadpool didn’t make it to the Royal Wedding himself, the Merc with a Mouth was, thanks to fans, there in spirit. Fans edited Deadpool into images from the real wedding for the ultimate photo bomb.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now.