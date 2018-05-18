‘Deadpool 2’ Pays Tribute to Late Deadpool Fan Connor McGrath

Deadpool 2 pays tribute to 13-year-old Deadpool superfan Connor McGrath, a Canadian boy who passed away from cancer in 2016.

The sequel starts with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and lover Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) head-over-heels in love and planning to start a family.

Discussing potential names for their child, the couple mull over “Connor,” “May,” “Todd,” and “Bruce.”

In a Facebook post dated February 12, 2016, Reynolds introduced McGrath as “the biggest Deadpool fan on earth” and “the funniest, potty-mouthed Canadian mercenary I’ve ever met.”

“He was also the first person ever to see the Deadpool film. Like Wade Wilson, Connor’s trying to put cancer in his rearview mirror,” Reynolds wrote.

“He’s my friend. I know lots of celebrities jump up and down touting a cause — and maybe I’m no different. But holy frozen shit-slivers, I love this kid. He’s the GREATEST. And he needs your help to get well. I’ve donated to help Connor and I hope you will too.”

McGrath was treated to a special screening of the then-unreleased film from his hospital room in Edmonton, Alberta. It told the story of Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, a mercenary who is diagnosed with terminal cancer before undergoing an experimental procedure that leaves him with regenerative abilities.

Reynolds shared a link to McGrath’s You Caring page, which noted the teen was diagnosed in July 2013 with High Risk A.L.L., a form of leukemia.

McGrath’s cancer did not respond to conventional chemotherapy and the boy passed away in April 2016.

In a subsequent Facebook post, the Deadpool star paid tribute to the late McGrath, who he affectionately dubbed “Bubba.”

“He went way too early and it’s impossible to reconcile,” Reynolds said of his friend, who he called “unqualified funny.”

Accompanying the post were photos of Reynolds and McGrath, who frequently sported Deadpool attire.

Reynolds added of McGrath: “Connor was a great friend, a great son, and a light to the people lucky enough to know him. While repeatedly punching cancer in the balls, he made everyone laugh. Including the entire staff who cared for him at Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital.”

Thanking the “heroic” Make-A-Wish Foundation for introducing the pair, Reynolds encouraged donations to the non-profit, who strive to make dreams come true for children battling critical illnesses.

“I’m grateful I got to orbit Connor’s world for a brief time. Grateful for the pages and pages of hilarious texts between us. Grateful to his parents for allowing Connor to spend time with a foul-mouthed child in the body of a 39 year old,” Reynolds wrote of McGrath.

“I called Connor, ‘Bubba.’ And he called me ‘Bubba2.’ We met because he loved Deadpool. In a certain sense he WAS Deadpool. Or, at least everything Deadpool aspires to be; balancing pain, fearlessness, love and a filthy (filthy!) sense of humor in one body. I wish he could’ve stuck around a lot longer.”

The Canadian native linked to the donation form representing Make-A-Wish’s Northern Alberta Canada arm. You can donate to the organization or find ways to help through promotions, fundraising, and sponsorships near you.

Reynolds is producer on Deadpool 2 where he receives co-writing credit — the first writing credit of his career.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.