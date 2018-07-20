‘Deadpool 2’ Star Stefan Kapicic Wants to Join the MCU and Fight Galactus

To help promote the upcoming home media release of Deadpool 2, cast and crew members swarmed the San Diego Convention for this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. While there, Deadpool 2 star Stefan Kapicic — who’s played Colossus in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 — admitted he’d like to join Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only that, Kapicic wants to take on one of the biggest foes we could ever see in live-action.

“Then as a geek, as a fan, I’d like to see all of the Marvel Universe together in a way going against, maybe Galactus because Thanos is already in progress,” Kapicic explained to RCN TV. “There are so many beautiful arcs and so many beautiful stories.”

Kapicic’s wishes might be closer to reality with each passing day. Earlier today, Comcast reportedly wouldn’t place another bid for 21st Century Fox, clearing the way for a Disney acquisition. Should the sale go through, both the X-Men and Fantastic Four live-action rights would revert back to Disney and in turn, Marvel Studios.

For fans that will be on location at SDCC 2018 this weekend, Fox is showing a special cut of Deadpool 2 on Saturday.

“Deadpool is bringing a little something special to Comic-Con. Be the first to see a super-duper special screening of Deadpool 2 and maybe some surprises. Deadpool costumes are encouraged, but not required, but give it your maximum effort.”

And it is significantly different… and fun! https://t.co/euASxOMA0u — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) July 7, 2018

There will also be a regular Deadpool 2 panel earlier in the day at 5:15 pm, but that won’t feature an uncut version of the film, a cut that Deadpool 2 co-writer Rhett Reese is teasing will be more than worth seeing.

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.