‘Deadpool 2’ Gets Higher Score Than First Film in Test Screenings

The Internet ignited with speculation last week after a rumor cropped up stating that test screenings for the Deadpool sequel were received poorly by audiences, necessitating the reshoots that took place.

But a new report from the Hollywood Reporter indicates that it might not be doom and gloom for Deadpool 2, saying that the most recent test screening for Deadpool 2 scored higher than the original film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report also states that 20th Century Fox has tested the movie three different times, scoring a 91 and a 97 the first two times. This most recent test took place in Dallas, with two separate screenings of different cuts.

One cut scored a 98 while the other scored a 94, according to THR’s source, and it seems like the studio is going to roll with the higher scoring version. One person in the audience for the high scoring cut reportedly described the feeling in the theater “as being electric and akin to watching the Super Bowl.” That’s laying it on a little thick, but who knows at this point…

Actor Brianna Hildebrand, who plays the mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the film, also spoke out about the rumors, saying that the reshoots were more a response to audience feedback than an attempt to rehaul the movie to bring it up to snuff.

“No, it was nothing that had gone wrong. I think it’s a common misconception too – that people think that reshoots are to fix things that people didn’t like,” Hildebrand said to ScreenGeek. “A lot of the time, reshoots are to add more of the things that people loved. [Filmmakers] watch their films again and are like ‘better fix that.’ I don’t know how much I can say about that.”

The reshoots were rumored to be adding more scenes with Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable after audiences responded positively to those two characters. Feedback indicated that they would like to see more of those characters on screen.

Brolin previously spoke about how excited he was for the movie, which would be a change of pace from the first film in the series.

“Deadpool [2] I know is going to be very fun and funny and fresh because it’s very different from the first Deadpool,” Brolin said to Flickering Myth.

Deadpool 2 will premiere in theaters on May 18th.