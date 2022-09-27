Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine

The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.

I want to take minute to thank #StrangerThings for training me to keep my big mouth shut. This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now🙃⚔️ — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 27, 2022

"I'm not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together," Levy told ComicBook.com of Jackman and Reynolds in an interview earlier this year. "That will happen, and that will be me."

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

"I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character," Reynolds said of Deadpool possibly making his debut in another film before Deadpool 3. "As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

