Deadpool 3 Needs Incredible Hulk and X-Force Cameos, Says Creator Rob Liefeld

Work continues to proceed on Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds and Marve Studios finally collaborating on the franchise after Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox. Shortly after returning writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were brought on to take a crack at the script, director Shawn Levy was confirmed to be helming the project; this marks a reunion between Levy and Reynolds who have teamed together on recent films such as The Adam Project and Free Guy. But with Deadpool now being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creator and comic book legend Rob Liefeld has his own thoughts on who should be appearing in the movie. To that end, Liefeld demanded that the X-Force and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk appear in Deadpool 3 during a new interview with the creator at Comic-Con 2022.

"I will have my picket line. I will have my single picket line of one, okay, don't tease me with number 2," Liefeld said. "Don't take me to Valhalla and then drop me off. Okay, look, we both know Deadpool 3, he's going to interact with uh, the crew, you know, I mean, I get excited at the prospect of him hanging out with Hemsworth and or, uh, you know Ant-Man, Mr. Paul Rudd. I mean, those are great matchups."

"I personally would love to see him and the Hulk in a buddy movie because I think Hulk was undeserved. People forget what a mic drop he was in The Avengers. Let's rag doll Deadpool the way he did Loki, you know what I mean? So I know they have great things planned. He's definitely going to interact with the Marvel universe because that's the default go to move, but how do you know bring Zazi [Beets] and Josh [Brolin] back? Because fans love them." The Deadpool creator added.

While nothing is currently known about the plot of the third Deadpool movie, new details are expected to be revealed this weekend during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con. Reynolds revealed, in a recent interview with Forbes, that his Maximum Effort production company will co-produce Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios. The actor has been a champion for Deadpool on the big screen for years. So it would make sense that his production company would partner with the studio on the sequel.

"I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool," Reynolds said while speaking to the outlet. "Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool."



As it stands Deadpool 3 doesn't currently have a release date, but things seem to be moving pretty quickly behind the scenes. The film will likely maintain is R rating despite the characters rights moving from Fox to Disney.

