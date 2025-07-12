Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Final Trailer Seems to Confirm Major Plot Twist Theory About Galactus’s Mission

Superman is off to a great start at the box office, but it’s going to get some serious competition soon in the form of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel Studios’ latest movie will bring the iconic comic book team to the big screen for the third time, and the powers that be hope it’ll have more staying power than its predecessors. One thing that already sets First Steps apart from the other Fantastic Four movies is that it shows love to the source material by adapting wacky characters like Mole Man. He’s not the only villain ready for his big moment, though, as Galactus is finally set to appear in all his purple glory.

Up to this point, First Steps‘ marketing has made it seem like the Devourer of Worlds isn’t interested in anything other than Earth. Silver Surfer arrives on the planet and begins to prepare it for its end, warning everyone about what’s to come. However, the final trailer for First Steps teases that Galactus may take a souvenir from his new favorite lunch spot before he departs.

Galactus May Be After Power in Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios continues to hammer home the retro theme of First Steps, releasing a new look at the movie that comes off like a ’60s TV ad. It explains all the exciting things fans can look out for when they watch the upcoming film, including action and romance. While most of the footage in the trailer is recycled, there’s one shot that may provide some major insight into Galactus’ character. He appears outside the Baxter Building, where H.E.R.B.I.E. is watching over Franklin Richards, and peers in, seemingly wanting to get a better look at the baby. Galactus probably isn’t overwhelmed by his cuteness, choosing instead to focus on the great power that’s staring back at him.

Despite his small stature, Franklin is one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters. He can bend reality to his will, even going as far as to create universes when he sees fit. Galactus and Franklin have crossed paths many times in the comics, with the young man even taking over for the Devourer of Worlds in one reality. There’s a mutual respect between the two characters because they both understand how difficult it can be to wield incredible power. It’s hard to envision First Steps‘ Galactus having a serious conversation with a baby, which means he’s probably just looking to use Franklin’s powers for his own gain, just like many fans have theorized.

The easy explanation for Galactus wanting Franklin is that the boy can create endless worlds for him to consume. With the child at his side, he wouldn’t need to travel the cosmos in search of his next meal. It would be a great deal for Galactus, but Franklin’s parents, Reed Richards and Susan Storm, won’t be on board. But even if they send the Devourer of Worlds packing, he may not be the only villain looking to get their hands on Franklin.

The MCU’s Next Big Bad May Have His Eye on Franklin Richards

There have been several major theories surrounding the ship that enters Earth-616’s atmosphere at the end of Thunderbolts*. While the simple answer would be that the Fantastic Four have to leave their world behind after Galactus eats it, that would mean the titular team lost in their first MCU outing. That wouldn’t be good for business, so the idea has been floated that Marvel’s First Family isn’t on the ship at all. Instead, Doctor Doom is in the captain’s chair and has Franklin with him. The battle with Galactus may notify Doom of Franklin’s existence, and since the multiverse is sure to be the villain’s target in Avengers: Doomsday, he’s sure to want the child in his corner.

Doom kidnapping Franklin would force the Fantastic Four to seek out allies, such as the New Avengers and Sam Wilson’s team, who won’t want to see the multiverse destroyed. Of course, all of this is speculation based on one shot in a trailer, but Galactus probably wouldn’t have to step on the ground if his only goal was to eat Earth. He could just sit back and watch as arguably the MCU’s most powerful character ceases to exist because of his appetite.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th.

Do you think Galactus is after Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? What could the villain want with the baby?