The Thing’s 5 Best Looks

Over the years the ever lovin’ blue eyed Thing has had some of the best looks in all of Marvel comics. Easily having the best outfits of the Fantastic Four, he’s always gonna look good no matter what Ben says about himself and most of the time, it has nothing to do with his costume. The Thing may be a big ol’ rock, but he also knows how to rock his style and we, for one, appreciate that.

With the Fantastic Four series ending with a big bang before the relaunch, Marvel’s first family has never been better than they are now. Despite Doom being in charge of the entire world currently, the team has managed to stay together through it all. Couple that with the current mini series the Thing has, it’s been a great time to be a fan of the Fantastic Four. Now, we’re celebrating this time by giving them most stylish member of Marvel’s First Family his style points.

1) Trench Coat and Fedora

Was there any doubt this would make the list? Usually worn by Ben when he’s down on his luck or incognito, this look has become his “classic” if you will. Using it to blend in with the world around him, or just to look cool, the trench coat and fedora look is in a word, fantastic. Go ahead and insert the 2015 movie joke there, but it truly is a fantastic look.

Pair that with the occasional clothes he wears underneath it or with it’s the rock chest, this will never go out of style. All he needs is a rainy New York City night and he could legit have a flawless photoshoot. I don’t know why he’d want one but it would be perfect. Add a giant cigar and it’s even better.

2) The Classic Trunks

They may come off as goofy to some but the trunks look is the other classic for a reason. Fully exposing most of his rocky form to strike fear into criminals, The Thing’s skin is hard to miss in this particular fashion choice and it works to his advantage. Seeing almost exclusively the orange skin shows how much trouble your in if you catch his bad side. If I had to give one critique to this look, the only thing I’d fix would be to make them go down to his knees just so it’s not like a giant pair of underwear. Other than that 10/10.

3) Future Foundation Jumpsuit

As the years have gone on, The Thing has had a number of Fantastic Four jumpsuits and the Future Foundation one is the best one. As good as the blue and black color scheme is, the white and black is just a bit better. It’s easier on the eyes, plus you add the fact that the top part of the suit looks like a tank top, it gives the Thing a nice addition to his looks and still shows off just how formidable he is.

I’d never wanna run up on this version of the Thing. This outfit screams “don’t fight me” more than some of the other looks. Not many other things you could add to this look to make him appear scarier. With the exception of the next entry, this is the coolest thing he’s ever had.

4) Bearded

As dark as the story is, the idea that The Thing can grow a beard made of rocks is pretty cool. It may signify that all of his family is gone to show the passage of time but even older and alone, The Thing can still rock a great look and this one is it. If you add the beard (without the sadness of it) to his jumpsuit look, you’d have the best possible look for the hero. This does make me wonder what he’d look like with long hair as opposed to his standard cut, though. Could look super cool.

5) Mask and Bodysuit

Ending off with a divisive look but we have the helmet and body suit. The Helmet was due to an accident at the time that caused his face some harm and he wanted to disguice things a bit, but the result here is still a pretty cool and intimidating look. It’s far from his best look due to how bad the bodysuit is here (I mean, we did already note our favorite,) but overall this whole outfit is great.

Funny enough was even introduced in the third issue of the original series way back when and it was just as divisive then as it is now so we really don’t see much of it and that’s a shame. Maybe one day fans will like the helmet. It’s pretty cool, after all.

What’s your favorite look The Thing has had? Let us know down in the comments.