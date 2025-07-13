Fantastic Four Theory Perfectly Explains Why Galactus Comes to Earth in the MCU’s First Steps

Marvel’s First Family will face one of their most iconic adversaries in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and a new theory could explain exactly why Galactus and the Silver Surfer target Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shortly after Marvel confirmed that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were confirmed to be the MCU’s Fantastic Four team, Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner joined The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ cast as Galactus and Shalla-Bal’s Silver Surfer. There is a lot of excitement concerning the planet-eater Galactus’ MCU debut, but his debut also raises huge questions.

A new theory presents a brilliant way to explain exactly why Galactus targets Earth as his next meal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Posed by @comicodigy on Instagram, the theory suggests that Galactus and the Silver Surfer might track down Earth in the wake of Franklin Richards’ birth, as he contains the power to give Galactus an infinite supply of food. Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s son will be making his live-action debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and, with the power to create new worlds and universes at will, he could become Galactus personal chef.

Franklin Richards was introduced to Marvel Comics in 1968’s Fantastic Four Annual #6, and, as he grew up, he presented formidable mutant abilities including reality warping, matter manipulation, and pocket universe creation. The latter means he could create world after world suitable for Galactus to consume, so it would make sense that the Devourer would try and find Franklin to steal him from his family and use him for fuel. Franklin Richards’ MCU debut could be game-changing for the franchise, as he’s one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, and Galactus could harness this power.

In Marvel Comics, Galactus began his journey as Galan, a man from the universe preceding the current timeline who survived the Big Crunch and Big Bang by merging with the Sentience of the Universe. He emerged in the new universe as Galactus, who soon realized he must consume entire worlds in order to sustain his new form. He employs Heralds, including the Silver Surfer, to traverse the universe and seek suitable worlds for Galactus to eat, and, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, this mission will bring him to Earth.

Whether Galactus takes Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps or not, there is speculation that the Phase 6 movie will still end with Galactus devouring this retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired Earth. This catastrophic event may force the Fantastic Four team out of their reality and into the MCU’s main continuity of Earth-616, preparing them to return in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. This spells bad news for Marvel’s First Family in their first MCU adventure, but it won’t be long until we find out the truth, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters on July 25, 2025.

