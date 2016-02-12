Deadpool 3 Writers Promise to Make Fun of Many Marvel Movies

Marvel Studios has taken over the reins of the third Deadpool film after the Disney/Fox merger with Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort co-producing. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning to pen the script, so you know it'll have the same insanity as the first two films. Reese and Wernick will have more toys to play with now that the Merc With a Mouth is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it seems that they're already thinking about the jokes they could make. While appearing on The Post Credit Podcast (via The Direct), the duo discussed the treasure trove of MCU films that are fair game.

"How many movies have they given us? 25? 26? 28? Something like that," Reese told the podcast. "We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now… and Deadpool's an equal [opportunist] so everyone's fair game."

When Disney and Fox completed their merger, most Deadpool fans were worried that having the character under the Disney banner would make it lose its rating. Reynolds, Reese and Wernick have repeatedly made sure that fans know that MCU Deadpool will still be Rated-R.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese told Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Even though we will have to wait a while for Deadpool 3 to begin filming, there are a bunch of new Marvel Studios projects to look forward to, like the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi is returning to direct and will bring back Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

