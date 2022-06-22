Deadpool 3 Writer Teases First Story Details About Deadpool's MCU Arrival

Deadpool 3 Rhett Reese is teasing some first details about how Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool could show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview, Reese basically teases Deadpool 3 being a "fish-out-of-water" story about the character trying to acclimate to his new Marvel reality, while being an outrageously zany character compared to the more grounded reality of the MCU. He even teased the possibility of working a Morbius joke into Deadpool 3! (If Deadpool doesn't say "It's Morbin' time!" we won't be satisfied...).

Here's the exact quote from Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese, while appearing on BroBible's Post-Credits Podcast:

"It's [Deadpool 3] a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it's straight butter. It's going to be really fun."

The fun of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool movies in the previous Fox X-Men Movie Universe was the heightened reality of that film. Deadpool's murderous shenanigans, foul mouth, and 4th wall-breaking meta awareness were perfectly at home in that franchise, and generally fit in with the larger X-Men franchise (if only somewhat). Fans have been very worried that Deadpool under a Disney banner would lose a lot of that depraved magic. However, Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese and (co-writer) Paul Wernick have all made it clear that the intent is for MCU Deadpool to still be Rated-R in all its glory:

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese told Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

With that all on the table, the notion of getting this same foul-mouthed, killer Deadpool suddenly in the reality of the MCU – with his meta awareness of the change fully intact – and satirical potential easily sells itself. Best of all, the list of MCU stars that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool can play off of is so delicious it makes us salivate. Chris Hemsworth is already signing up for a Deadpool 3 cameo – if only to anger Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool 3 is in development.