Deadpool and Cable Creator Shares ‘Badder Blood’ Preview

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has revealed a new preview from Deadpool: Badder Blood, his next project involving the Merc with a Mouth.

The preview artwork shows Deadpool, Cable, Wolverine, and Thumper.

Take a look below:

Liefeld has previously shown art revealing a new character so far known only as Shatterstorm. This new character bears a resemblance in name and appearance to Shatterstar, a character that Liefeld created for his original run on X-Force in the 1990s.

Deadpool: Badder Blood is the follow-up to the original graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood. Liefeld is reteaming with writers Chad Bowers and Chris Sims to continue the story of Deadpool and his old friend Thumper. Where Bad Blood featured appearances by most members of Liefeld’s X-Force roster, Liefeld’s cover to Badder Blood revealed that the sequel will feature appearances by Wolverine and Cable.

“Have I mentioned that I’m hard at work on Deadpool: Bad Blood vol. 2, BADDER BLOOD!!? Your response to Bad Blood has been overwhelming and we, Chad, Chris, Rom and myself are back at it on the sequel! 2018 can’t get here fast enough as Deadpool’s past and present continue to collide and the adventure continues,” Liefeld wrote on Instagram when the cover was revealed.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in 2017, Liefeld explained how Wolverine set the bar for what he was trying to achieve in creating new characters.

“All I was trying to do was create the next Wolverine,” Liefeld said. “Wolverine was my favorite character in the history of comics. When I encountered Wolverine, you have to understand I was eight, I bought the Hulk issue — #181 I think it is — off the stands, off the spinner rack. Who is this awesome new character? I loved the name, the look. When he popped up in X-Men, I flipped out. When [John] Byrne took over and they put greater emphasis on him. When he got his solo miniseries with [Frank] Miller.”

