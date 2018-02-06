Deadpool Manga Realization Samurai Figure Now Available to Order

The latest figure in Tamashii Nation’s Marvel Manga Realization line is none other than Deadpool! If you’re big into this line, the Deadpool figure is a must have for your collection. It looks super badass, though it doesn’t come with any taco-related accessories. I suppose that wouldn’t be in keeping with the samurai theme. You can pre-order the figure right here for $89.99 with free shipping. The official description reads:

“A Japanese take on the Merc with a Mouth superhero from the Marvel Universe. This Deadpool figure is envisioned by the legendary artist, Takayuki Takeya, an expert on transforming popular characters into samurai and ninja. The Marvel Deadpool Meisho Movie Realization Action Figure includes 2x pairs of hands, a pair of swords, a pair of guns, 3x eye options, and 2x gun holsters. Measures about 7 1/10-inches tall.”

The last week or two has been pretty eventful as far as Deadpool toys are concerned. The first wave of Deadpool Marvel Legends figures were made available to pre-order in a complete set and as individual figures. The lineup includes the following:

• 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL

• 6 INCH LEGENDS CABLE

• 6 INCH LEGENDS DOMINO

• 6 INCH LEGENDS DEADPOOL X FORCE

• 6 INCH LEGENDS X 23

• 6 INCH LEGENDS PALADIN

• 6 INCH LEGENDS DEATHLOCK

Keep in mind that each of these figures comes with a Build-A-Figure piece that you can use to construct Sasquatch.

In addition to the release of the Deadpool Marvel Legends Wave 1 figures, Hasbro unveiled a first look at Wave 2 along with a 12-inch figure that are slated for release in the fall. They also revealed an adult-sized mask and katana set for role play fun. You can take a closer look at all of the upcoming Deadpool toys from Hasbro right here.

