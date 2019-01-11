Deadpool Creator And Image Co-Founder Rob Liefeld Buries CM Punk For Dig At Image

There’s been lots of talk regarding All Elite Wrestling (AEW) lately, though in making a comparison to Image Comics CM Punk got burned by co-founder Rob Liefeld.

AEW is the new promotion spearheaded by Shad Khan, Tony Khan, and Cody Rhodes, and it’s been making lots of noise in the wrestling world over the past few weeks. That prompted a discussion on Twitter beween Mike Lawrence and CM Punk, with Lawrence comparing AEW’s possible impact upon the industry to Image Comics’ early days after those creators split off from Marvel.

“All Elite Wrestling reminds me of Image Comics,” Lawrence said. “The established publishers were skeptical and within a few years they were copying everything and begging those free-thinking creators to come back. This really is the best thing that could happen to pro wrestling.”

So everything is going to be late and most books won’t even come out? Also nobody can draw feet? — Coach (@CMPunk) January 11, 2019

Punk had a different outlook on Image’s output during that time, and came back with the response “So everything is going to be late and most books won’t even come out? Also, nobody can draw feet?”

Image Comics co-founder and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld wasn’t going to take that last part lying down though and came back with a pretty great response.

No, the late books will come out. Break sales records and create the foundation for a successful company for 27 years now. — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 11, 2019

“No, the late books will come out,” Liefeld said. “Break sales records and create the foundation for a successful company for 27 years now.”

Punk acknowledged the burn, saying “I just got poly-bagged. #gotem.” Liefeld followed it up with a “💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻”.

As for AEW, the current roster consists of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Page, Britt Baker, PAC, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky. More signings are expected as things build, so expect more names to be added to the roster.

Regarding CM Punk, it’s not known what lies ahead for him in the fighting world. His bouts in UFC were both losses and it doesn’t seem like a third fight is coming. He could always go back to wrestling of course, but he doesn’t seem interested in returning to WWE. AEW is an option, but he hasn’t shown any interest in returning to wrestling overall, so for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.