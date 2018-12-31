Ryan Reynolds Says Santa Told Him He’s Going to Hell

Despite the fact that Deadpool has tried to improve the holiday season with the release of Once Upon a Deadpool, it seems like Ryan Reynolds has had a tough Christmas.

The actor posted a photo to social media that documented a chance encounter with old Saint Nick himself, after which Santa Claus revealed a troubling fate for the Deadpool actor.

Reynolds’ sobering encounter with Santa comes after the actor was humiliated by colleagues Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, who tricked him into wearing a hideous holiday sweater at a Christmas gathering. The group had a laugh in a photo, while Reynolds was left in an existential crisis.

Gyllenhaal is making his first foray into superhero movies when he portrays Mysterio next year in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But Jackman and Reynolds have experience together, portraying Wolverine and Deadpool in the X-Men franchise of films.

Reynolds has consistently pushed, teased, and mocked Jackman in hopes of getting a team up film, despite the Wolverine actor retiring from the role after last year’s hit film Logan. When asked if he’ll consider returning for another film, Jackman was staunch in his refusal.

“No, but Ryan is relentless,” Jackman said to Sunday Today. “He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. I just said, ‘You know, I just don’t think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.’ Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.”

With Disney’s impending purchase of Fox finally bringing the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackman has seemingly been on the verge of returning to the role of Wolverine. But despite the siren’s song of Marvel Studios, he’s stalwart in his refusal to return — despite Reynolds’ pleas.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that [Wolverine joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] would be so great,” Jackman explained late last year. “Like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else, I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

Hopefully Ryan Reynolds can con someone else into playing the role.