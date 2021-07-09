Dean Cain Criticizes New Captain America Comic & the Internet Responds

✖

Marvel Comics has a tendency to shake up the status quo when it comes to their beloved characters and what they represent, which can result in fans expressing their disappointment in such shifts, with Lois and Clark star Dean Cain recently weighing in on the new series The United States of Captain America. The actor shared on Fox & Friends that he felt the series was merely cashing in on "wokeness and anti-Americanism," as he went on to express his love for the country's values. He would later take to Twitter to confirm that he hadn't read the comic, thus making him unaware of the context of the passages shared during the program.

“I love the concept of Captain America, but I am so tired of this wokeness and anti-Americanism,” Cain shared on the program, per The Hollywood Reporter. “In my opinion, America is the greatest country in history. It’s not perfect. We are constantly striving for a more perfect union, but I believe she’s the most fair, equitable country anyone’s ever seen, and that’s why people are clamoring to get here from all over the globe.”

He added, "Supporting the flag and the red, white and blue in the United States of America makes me a revolutionary in some terms, which I'm fine with. I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights as soon as people start studying them in school again."

Understandably, fans of both Captain America and Superman were quick to weigh in on the matter.

Anyone care what Dean Cain says in that Breitbart article about the new Captain America? He's tired of "wokeness." Let's shed some light... Superman was an undocumented alien and helped the disadvantaged and took down Lex Luthor's evil capitalistic ventures multiple times. — Dee, MPH (@inqvmnd) July 9, 2021

Captain America has always been woke! I also feel like Dean Cain would bitch about Superman being an illegal alien taking super hero jobs from Americans. https://t.co/WJaYYy25s3 — Art Luke (@LineAndVertex) July 8, 2021

Dean Cain shows that he's never seen Captain America before this week because this has always been Captain America and it's why I will always love Captain America. Take this issue from 2018. pic.twitter.com/7ZELrVrMnc — ✒️Eric Halliday (@Eric_Halliday) July 9, 2021

After fans directly addressed that the quotes referenced on the program were lifted entirely out of context, Cain admitted that he hadn't read the book, though stood by his remarks.

Marvel describes the new series, "The shield has been stolen! No one understands the value of the shield like those who’ve wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?"

The United States of Captain America #1 is on sale now.

Header photo courtesy of Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images/Marvel