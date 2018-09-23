The Defenders Make Fun Of Daredevil’s Latest Teaser

Daredevil season 3 seems to be right around the corner, and while Murdock’s other Defender heroes are happy for him, they’re still all for giving him a hard time about his brooding attitude.

If you’ve noticed the Daredevil Twitter account lately you might have seen a variety of Bible verses included in responses and other Tweets. One of those included a reference to the verse Deuteronomy 30:15 and featured a bloody and beaten Matt Murdock, and the Defenders took a few jabs as well.

Luke Cage responded with the caption “Alright man. I’m willing to give you hone hug. That’s it.” As for Jessica Jones, she traded hugs for sarcasm, writing “BLAH BLAH BLAH I’M DARK MATT”. As for Iron Fist, he’s the most concerned for Matt Murdock, writing “Don’t let the devil take you over” with a screenshot of a struggling Murdock attached.

Good to know you can rely on your friends when you’re going through it, well, at least two out of three. While she’s a bit rougher around the edges, we’re pretty sure if Murdock were really in trouble Jessica Jones would there right next to him to punch it in the face.

You can check out their responses in the image above.

While The Defenders are happy to take a few jabs at their former partner, Daredevil actually finds himself in a rough place at the beginning of season 3 according to showrunner Erik Oleson.

“Matt starts the season broken physically, broken emotionally, and broken spiritually,” Oleson told EW. “He’s angry at God, he’s angry at the fact that he had risked his life to do God’s work, and he’s questioning whether or not he was a fool.”

It seems Iron Fist might have the right to be worried too, as Murdock is inching closer and closer to abandoning his Murdock identity entirely.

“Matt goes to pretty much the darkest place you can,” Oleson says. “When he realizes that he’s incapable of being Daredevil, he would rather just end it than go forward in his life without abilities. He’s decided to set aside his Matt Murdock persona and just be the Devil, to isolate the lighter part of himself.”

That’s not even to mention that he’ll has his hands full with Wilson Fisk once again as he seeks to regain his throne as well as someone presumed to be Bullseye, but we’ll just have to wait and see how Murdock copes.

Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 19th.

