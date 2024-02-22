First Look: Diamond Select Toys Skottie Young's Mysterio Statue (Exclusive

Skottie's Young's adorable design for Marvel's Mysterio is being transformed into a 4" statue from Diamond Select Toys, and ComicBook.com can share a first look at the design with you. The character, who has one of the oddest and most compelling designs of Silver Age Marvel, features the distinctive Young touch here, with a slightly slouched posture, baggy costume, and a green cloud of mystery surrounding him. It also foregoes the crystal ball you might otherwise expect for a Mysterio head in favor of a painted gradient of blue and white.

Mysterio first appeared in the first volume of Amazing Spider-Man #13, where he was co-created by artist Steve Ditko and writer Stan Lee in the midst of their iconic 41-issue run. He would only appear twice more before Ditko left the title, as the central antagonist of #24 and a founding member of the Sinister Six in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1.

You can check out four first-look images below.

Ditko and Lee introduced Mysterio as Quentin Beck, a Hollywood special effects designer who decides to opt for a life of crime once his career as an actor stalls out. Mysterio's modus operandi has remained consistent from his first encounter with Spider-Man, one in which he used tricks to rob the Midtown Museum, then battled and framed Spider-Man for the crime (by duplicating his abilities). His technological expertise has allowed him to both create very believable illusions and destructive suits along with independent constructs. That's why he has been known as the "Master of Illusion" since his debut.

Here's the official solicitation text for the statue, which you can preorder starting tonight:

Marvel Animated-Style Mysterio Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! He was once special-effects artist Quentin Beck, but now he makes illusions come to life as Mysterio! The Spider-Man villain rises out of a cloud of smoke in this all-new animated-style statue, based on the Young Marvel variant covers of Marvel Comics. Standing approximately 4 inches tall, this resin statue joins other Spider-Man villains and more Marvel characters in the long-running line. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!

Statue SRP: $75.00

Pre-orders open 2/23 at Diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com

Shipping Fall 2024