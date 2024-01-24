Check Out This First Look at Diamond Select's X-Men: The Animated Series Morph Bust

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their next mini-bust based on X-Men: The Animated Series: Morph! The shape-shifter is the next member of the team to join the line, and features interchangeable heads so he can appear either good or evil. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Michelle Riley, the 5.5" mini-bust features show-accurate designs and is limited to 2,000 copies.

In the series, Morph was voiced by Ron Rubin. He seemingly died during the team's first battle with the Sentinels, but later returned as an agent of Mister Sinister, angry at the X-Men for letting him die. Turns out that was an alternate personality psychically implanted in him by Sinister, though, and so he was able to battle it back and get himself back on the side of the X-Men.

The most recent mini-bust we showed off was X-23, who isn't part of the animated series but certainly is a key part of the modern X-Men. Diamond is going hard on X-Men right now, with a diorama of Rogue, with a look inspired by her '90s costume and X-Men: The Animated Series vibe. That series is returning, picking up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, with Magneto now leading the X-Men after Professor X left for Shi'ar space in the original show's series finale.

X-Men are also heading into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too, now that Disney owns Fox and the rights are clear. The first will be Deadpool 3, but expect more X-Men to show up in the not-too-distant future, especially if the Multiverse Saga continues to disappoint at the box office and Disney feels like they need an easy win for the MCU.

You can see some photos and the official teaser text for the Morph mini-bust below.

Pre-orders start Friday and you can reserve your copy at Diamond Select Toys' website.