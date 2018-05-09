Comcast Could Derail Disney-Fox Deal, Make All-Cash Bid if AT&T-Time Warner Deal Approved

Some fans might be banking on the inclusion of the X-Men or the Fantastic Four in next year’s follow up to Avengers: Infinity War, but they’d be wise to respect the old adage, “never count your chickens before they hatch.”

A new report from CNBC indicates that Comcast, which has long tried to acquire assets from 21st Century Fox, could upend the deal offered by the Walt Disney Company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report indicates that if the United States regulators approve AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, then Comcast would move forward with an all-cash bid that would top Disney’s $52 billion offer of Fox’s entertainment assets.

The deal is contingent on AT&T’s acquisition, however, as the thought is they could get through the purchase much quicker and have their own deal approved. The problem comes from a telecommunications company owning content creators, which has set off numerous red flags government officials. Comcast already owns NBC Universal, and this would give them a greater stronghold over the TV and film industries.

While Comcast already offered 21st Century Fox a larger sum than what the Walt Disney Company was offering, Fox took Disney’s deal because they anticipated less red tape and hassle when it came to regulators’ approval, partly due to the scrutiny to the AT&T and Time Warner acquisition.

Comcast also has plans to acquire all of the assets of United Kingdom broadcaster Sky, including its vast array of sports broadcasting deals. Fox already owns 39 percent of Sky, which would transfer to Disney under the deal, and many analysts saw Comcast’s bid as a means of undercutting Disney.

Disney brass has stated they would intend to consolidate Sky ownership under the House of Mouse, which would be unlikely should Comcast’s acquisition attempt prove fruitful.

All in all, these deals have put Fox and Disney in precarious situations. It all depends on how quickly AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner gets approved, as well as the speed of the Fox and Disney deal.

With all that said, maybe don’t plan on seeing the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Silver Surfer, and many other characters in a Marvel Studios movie anytime soon — if at all.

Disney’s acquisition of Fox won’t be finalized until the summer of 2019, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has already stated that he’s not beginning to make plans for those characters until the deal is finalized.

Do big media acquisitions and the subsequent loss of jobs scare you? Or do you not care so long as you get to see the X-Men in the MCU? Tell us where your priorities lie in the comments!