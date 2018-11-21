Marvel’s ‘Loki’ Television Series Officially Announced for Disney+

The Walt Disney Company just revealed some major details about its Disney+ streaming service — including the involvement of one Marvel fan-favorite.

During the company’s quarterly earnings call today, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a live-action television series centered around Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is in development at Disney+. This confirms news that was first reported in September of this year, which suggested that Loki and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) TV shows were on the way.

For some Marvel fans, this certainly answers a lot of questions — notably, whether Hiddleston would play the role in the series. Considering Loki’s ability to shapeshift as the situation fits, both in the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some fans had wondered if Hiddleston would really play the role, or if a “Kid Loki” version of the character would be introduced.

Of course, there’s still the question of exactly when in the MCU canon the Loki series is set, considering how the character fared in Avengers: Infinity War. In the months since that film was released, some have wondered if Loki somehow survived being strangled to death by Thanos (Josh Brolin), something that Hiddleston hasn’t necessarily confirmed or denied.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” Hiddleston explained in a recent convention appearance. “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

And while it’s unclear exactly what the plot of the Loki TV series would be, it certainly sounds like Hiddleston would like to continue to add more depth to the character.

“I also don’t think he’s truly evil,” Hiddleston explained earlier this year. “He never was, even in the Norse mythology, in the pantheon. Loki’s a very important, fascinating character, the trickster. He’s somebody that the gods needed at particular times. Lots of people are familiar with the Norse stories, but he’s someone who — he represents chaos in opposition to order, and sometimes what you need is a bit of chaos, and Asgard wouldn’t be the same without him.”

What do you think of a Loki TV series officially coming to Disney+?