Disney+ Reveals Moon Knight Takes Place After The Events of Hawkeye

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight is the next entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it's definitely a blast. If you were wondering where the series stood on the official MCU timeline, then we have an answer for you. As Disney+ has done with previous entries into the MCU, the streaming service has placed Moon Knight on the Marvel Studios timeline. According to Disney+(via The Direct), the series takes place some time after Hawkeye.

Hawkeye was set during the 2024 Christmas season, so it would make sense for Moon Knight to take place during spring 2025. I guess we'll find out as the series unravels the mysterious back story of Marc Spector. Moon Knight looks like it's a ton of fun so far, and the actors look like they're definitely enjoying themselves. Recently, Ethan Hawke, who plays the villainous Arthur Harrow in the series, revealed that Moon Knight was the most creative freedom he's ever had as an actor. Hawke spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and let them in on the behind-the-scenes of the series.

"Through much of my career, the higher the budget went up, the higher the fear quotient went up, and from the people in charge, there was a lot less creativity on set because there was so much fear. But there's something about the success that Marvel has achieved that empowers them to be confident and not be fearful," Hawke told the trade. "I'm only guessing here, but somehow in the DNA between Kevin Feige's relationship to Robert Downey Jr., there's something really good that happened between the producorial-actor relationship. They have tremendous faith and belief in the actor's ability to contribute. That opening scene is a great example of them using your creativity to help get you to invest in the show and to come up with original ideas. So I was really impressed by that. Oscar poured himself into this part. At one point when Oscar and I were rehearsing, I said to him, 'You realize that they're being so kind? They believe in us so much that if this doesn't work, it's our fault. We can't blame anybody.'(Laughs.) But that's really empowering as a performer. Yes, you have to work in their kitchen, but they're going to let you work."



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."



What did you think of the first episode of the series? Are you ready for more? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!



Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+!