Disney XD’s Big Hero 6 Animated Series Releases Teaser

It looks like things are about to get super over at Disney XD. The popular cable network has a lot planned for audiences in 2017, and it is kicking off the new year in style. Not long ago, fans got a taste of what one of Disney XD's new shows will bring. A series teaser for Big Hero 6: The Series is out, and it features one rather adorable robot who fans know and love.

UP NEXT: Big Hero 6 Coming To Disney XD With Original Cast

The teaser does not debut any footage from the series, but it does give fans a look at Baymax. The healthcare companion can be seen transformed into a cookie with what looks to be a glass of milk by his head. The happy-go-lucky robot can be heard humming about until he is sadly eaten away. But, before you get too sad, you should notice what lies on the plate underneath Baymax.

After the character cookie has crumbled away, fans can see the logo for Big Hero 6: The Series while the emptied glass of milk reveals the logo for Disney XD.

So far, the show is slated to hit televisions in fall 2017. If you are wondering when the series takes place, then you should know it is set immediately after the Big Hero 6 film. The show will follow Hiro and his gang after the 14-year-old starts attending the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology. The squad will showdown with plenty of baddies while Hiro simaltaneously deals with classroom rivals.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said the series would be part of the Kids Upfront initiative. "Our colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios have created a brilliant new world, inspired by Marvel, with vivid, unique characters," Marsh told ComicBook.com. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to further develop these characters into a world class animated series – full of fun, action and the kind of endearing storytelling that only Mark, Bob – and Baymax – can deliver."

MORE: Big Hero 6 Gets a Sequel as Disney XD TV Series

Currently, Big Hero 6: The Series is in production. When it comes to talent, fans of the Big Hero 6 movie will be pleased to hear plenty of familiar voices. A slew of original voice actors reprised their beloved roles for the animated series. Ryan Potter will reprise his role as Hiro while Scott Adsit returns as Baymax. Alan Tudyk will be back as Alistair Krei, Maya Rudolph returns as Aunt Cass, and Jamie Chung will return as Go Go. In fact, most of Hiro's squad will be making a comeback as Genesis Rodriguez will play Honey Lemon and David Shaughnessy will cover Heathcliff. And, most excitingly, Stan Lee has joined the cast to voice Fred's father.

So, will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!