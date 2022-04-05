New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Footage Edits Out Surprising Actor From First Trailer

Tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally go on sale this week, and Marvel Studios is hard at work on marketing the highly anticipated follow-up. Since the studio has a knack for leading fans in one direction before taking their projects the opposite way, there’s also a certain amount of trickery used in the company’s teaser trailers. New footage from the Sam Raimi film has started to circulate online — except now, one of the most-used shots in Marvel’s promotional efforts is now missing a character.

In official stills released by the company, there’s one moment where the eponymous sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) can be seen looking out of a multiversal door of sorts. Now, Palmer is missing entirely from that very same shot, despite having already been seen in the sequence.

The new #MultiverseOfMadness TV spot has made an update to a previously released shot, omitting a variant Christine Palmer. pic.twitter.com/0s7k5kjrdg — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 3, 2022

While Palmer is in the movie, Doctor Strange 2 producer Richie Palmer has been sure to clarify that she and Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange are most certainly not back together.

“They are not back together, unfortunately… we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum, meaning he can’t entertain his selfish desires,” Palmer states. “He would’ve loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard thing. He said, ‘No. I’m going to be a Super Hero and defend our reality. I have to move on. Our movie shows him dealing with the decisions he’s made. He might regret how things ended with Christine; he still carries a torch for her.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!