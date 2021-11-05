More Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Set Photos Surface Online

✖

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is nearly done filming, the production has shifted to an outdoors set outside of London. Because most of the production had previously filmed on indoor sound stages, it wasn't until this weekend we got our first look at photos of the movie's set. The first photo came from SomersetLive in a piece that revealed Marvel Studios was filming a single scene at Somerset Farm.

Since that piece first went live, more set photos have surfaced showing off the location the filming took place. No major spoilers have been in any of the set photos, as they're mainly just off the location itself, seemingly suggesting a flashback or something of the nature at a farm.

Set photos from Burrow Hill Cider Farm. pic.twitter.com/uHmsHE5MPt — throw away (@Blub61216608) April 18, 2021

The latest set photos were posted by a throwaway Twitter account created to share the images due to strict Marvel security. The same user explained the photographs on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit.

"Drove past the set for Dr Strange MoM today, there are giant fans meant for windy scenes, a big, white teepee like tent that I wasn't able to take a photograph off [sic], due to security," the set paparazzo shared. "A filming light that hasn't been moved yet, and the filming all seems to be around a small hill, shown in the photos. Take this with a grain of salt as I wasn't there for very long for a proper look."

The previous set photo simply showed the farm location, and these latest photos are much closer than the wide shot previously captured.

Marvel Studios is currently filming scenes for its latest film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in Somerset. Local sources have captured images of the £2m set at a county farm with filming taking place over the past couple of days. pic.twitter.com/TLRRshM4lD — ۞Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness🦋 (@dailyDSITMOM) April 17, 2021

Kevin Feige previously revealed this week was the final week of principal photography on the project. The film kicked off production in earnest last November.

“I'm here in London on the set of Doctor Strange 2 for our final week, and Lizzie is here having worked non-stop from wrapping WandaVision to stepping right into Doctor Strange 2," the Marvel Studios boss said on Undefeated. "Audiences are seeing that [Marvel's Disney+ shows] are A-class productions, just as big, just as important as the movies. We do have plans to go back and forth."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

