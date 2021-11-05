First Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Set Photos Surface Online

✖

Virtually every other production from Marvel Studios is shielded heavily from the public, that much is no secret. Security on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, however, has been so strict, we've gone nearly all of principal photography without getting so much as a peek of the set of the Sam Raimi film. Saturday morning, that all changed as the production's first set photos surfaced online, just as the film is getting set to wrap.

For its last week in the United Kingdom, production has shifted to a farm outside of Somerset, some two hours west of London. It's here the movie is said to be filming a single scene. According to a report of SomersetLive, the one scene alone is injecting around $2 million into the local economy.

Marvel Studios is currently filming scenes for its latest film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in Somerset. Local sources have captured images of the £2m set at a county farm with filming taking place over the past couple of days. pic.twitter.com/TLRRshM4lD — ۞Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness🦋 (@dailyDSITMOM) April 17, 2021

That same report says filming has already taken place at the property the past few days and it's expected to finish filming on Saturday.

Though the plot and cast are being kept under lock and key, we do know it will feature Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

“I'm here in London on the set of Doctor Strange 2 for our final week, and Lizzie is here having worked non-stop from wrapping WandaVision to stepping right into Doctor Strange 2," Kevin Feige said earlier this week on Undefeated. "Audiences are seeing that [Marvel's Disney+ shows] are A-class productions, just as big, just as important as the movies. We do have plans to go back and forth."

"I didn’t know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic," Olsen previously confirmed with Variety earlier this year. "We had two months left, and we’d filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

What other mystical characters would you like to see appear in the Doctor Strange sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!