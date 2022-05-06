Incredible Multiverse of Madness Display Featuring Doctor Strange and Wanda's Costumes Spotted At Theater

✖

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is a little over a month away from hitting theaters – and the marketing for the movie is definitely starting to impress fans all over the world. The latest Los Angeles movie theater display for Doctor Strange 2 is once again generating a buzz on social media, as it is a full-on setpiece. The new display shows the first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster on one side, a display of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch costume on the other side, and in the middle, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange costume.

Check out the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness display at the Regal LA:

A full look at the new Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness display at the Regal L.A. Live cinema! pic.twitter.com/lS05lAZCYJ — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) March 31, 2022

A #MultiverseOfMadness display featuring #DoctorStrange and #Wanda ’s costumes has been put up at the Regal L.A. Live cinema! pic.twitter.com/Nvbs3fAnm1 — Wanda In The Multiverse Of Madness (@WandaMX20) March 31, 2022

As stated, Marvel fans have been very impressed with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's marketing campaign. The film will see Strange and Wanda Maximoff dragged into a trip across the Marvel multiverse, courtesy of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe character America Chavez (Xochiti Gomez). The marketing for the film has reflected the fractured nature of visiting different versions of reality – each with its own version of the characters we think we know and love. Already we've seen trailers and posters turn variant characters like "Evil Strange," "Supreme Strange," "Evil Wanda" or zombified versions of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch all strike a chord with fans. And from what the cast and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have teased, director Sam Raimi has so much more in store for us than what little we've already seen:

"We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie," Feige explained to Empire Magazine. "We would give notes like, 'This action is cool – you're competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don't forget the Sam Raimi parts.' You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy."

If you are wondering if Feige is alluding to horrors like the undead being major factors in Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth Olsen has already basically confirmed it:

"I think it's scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen explained to Empire. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It's more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.