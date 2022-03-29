Marvel Producer Wants Sam Raimi to Continue His Spider-Man Story

Sam Raimi is currently hammering away at post-production for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But fans of the director would really love to see him return to Spider-Man after he finishes up the film. The director originally had plans for a fourth Spider-Man film that would feature the vulture as the main antagonist, but ultimately those plans were scrapped in favor of a reboot. During the press tour for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, producer Grant Curtis, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy, revealed that he would also like to see Raimi get to continue his story.

“The Spider-Man movies we made were an incredible opportunity career-wise. As a fan, I love the narratives that were generated from those three movies,” the Moon Knight producer tells Gizmodo(Via The Direct). “There were other stories within those movies that did not get told. I hope someday, as any Spider-Man fan would tell you, that all those stories come out and that narrative continues.”



The first Spider-Man trilogy featured two of the greatest superhero films of all time. Spider-Man 2 being the best of the bunch and Spider-Man 3 being the worst. If you ever wondered why a horror director like Raimi signed on to helm a superhero trilogy, the dIrector previously revealed his reason for taking on the task. During a Reddit AMA Raimi was asked why he made the trilogy to begin with and his response is not surprising.



“I directed the first Spider-Man film because I was such a huge fan of Stan Lee’s brilliant character,” Raimi wrote. “Peter Parker and Spider-Man were an important part of my teenage years. I thought it was very moving how much he sacrificed for others. How hard he worked to protect innocent people. And all the while had to take care of his Aunt May and do his homework to boot. His self sacrifice resonated with me. He was truly a good person. We can identify with Characters in a comprehensible story. Stories of heroes, like Peter Parker, remind us of what we are capable of. Maybe you’re one of those people that like to be reminded of the good you are capable of. Now get out there and do something about it.”



Tobey Maguire returns for his fourth run as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.



