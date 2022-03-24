Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Runtime Reportedly Revealed, and It Is LONG

Exhibitors are beginning to work on their listings for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it’s a process that may have inadvertently revealed the sequel’s monstrous runtime. According to the sequel’s listing with Brazilian ticketer Ingresso, the Sam Raimi flick will boast a 148-minute runtime. That’s long enough to make the Doctor Strange sequel one of the MCU’s longest entries.

Only four movies would last longer than Multiverse of Madness should it hold strong on its runtime. Avengers: Endgame takes the crown and is followed by Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, and Avengers: Infinity War. At two hours and 28 minutes, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would have a runtime equal to that of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It’s been tough. I’ll be honest with you. It’s had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we’re at,” Benedict Cumberbatch told Deadline in a recent interview. “To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It’s been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one.”

In a previous interview with Empire Magazine, Cumberbatch explained the reshoots were to “realize the full potential of the film — bits that we want to do better,” he said, “but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID. We were so delayed in production because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.