Doctor Strange 2 Officially Announced, Scarlet Witch to Play Major Role

Marvel Studios continues to blow fans’ minds at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 during their Hall H presentation, especially with the announcement of the long awaited sequel of Doctor Strange. And in this adventure, he’ll be joined by a key member of the Avengers.

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen is joining star Benedict Cumberbatch and director Scott Derrickson for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that will be directly set up by the Disney+ series WandaVision. This is a huge development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and another example of the commitment to the new streaming series that Marvel Studios is making.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

