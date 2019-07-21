Marvel

Doctor Strange 2 Officially Announced, Scarlet Witch to Play Major Role

Marvel Studios continues to blow fans’ minds at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 during their Hall H presentation, especially with the announcement of the long awaited sequel of Doctor Strange. And in this adventure, he’ll be joined by a key member of the Avengers.

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen is joining star Benedict Cumberbatch and director Scott Derrickson for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that will be directly set up by the Disney+ series WandaVision. This is a huge development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and another example of the commitment to the new streaming series that Marvel Studios is making.

