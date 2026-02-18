New Free Nintendo Switch 2 Game Stealth Released on eShop

A new and free Nintendo Switch 2 game has been stealth-released on the Nintendo eShop. Now, the game in question did release on the first Switch back in 2024, and has been playable on the Switch 2 via backward compatibility since. There wasn’t a native Switch 2 version, but now this has changed, and this new Switch 2 version comes with a resolution and performance upgrade that brings the game to 1440p in TV mode and 1080p in handheld mode with a stable 60 frames per second.

The new, free Nintendo Switch 2 game in question is Gameloft’s racing game, Asphalt Legends Unite. Where some games are just free with no strings attached, this is a free-to-play game with monetization, though it can be played without spending any money. Of course, there is a trade-off for not engaging with the game’s monetization, which is that it will demand more grinding.

A Racing Game With Some Heritage

There is not a ton of Metacritic data for Asphalt Legends Unite to provide insight into its quality, but there are just enough scores for a cumulative score, which is 74. Meanwhile, what there is a lot more of are user reviews across various platforms. For example, on Steam, it has a solid 79% approval rating.

It’s also worth pointing out that this isn’t some random series. The Asphalt series dates all the way back to 2004 when Asphalt: Urban GT was released for the Nintendo DS and other platforms. Since then, there have been numerous installments in the series, and eventually a transition to a free-to-play model. Across all releases, the series has accumulated a massive 1.7 billion downloads. Suffice to say, there are plenty of free games and series out there, but not many with as many downloads as the Asphalt series has accumulated, which confirms some level of quality.

If this new release does not tickle your fancy, but you are on a budget, you may want to check out a new eShop deal featuring Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $65 on sale for just $3. Meanwhile, Gameloft has also confirmed it is preparing a Nintendo Switch 2 edition for another one of its games, the very popular Disney Dreamlight Valley. This one won’t be free, though.

