Classic PlayStation Series Will Soon Be Fully Playable on PS5, PS4

A classic video game franchise that’s most often associated with the PS1 and PS2 will soon be fully accessible on modern PlayStation consoles. Over the past few years, a variety of publishers have started to port, remaster, or remake some of their most beloved games to PS5 and PS4. This has resulted in games from franchises like Resident Evil, Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and Metal Gear Solid all coming back and becoming more easily accessible than ever. Now, this trend is set to continue in just a little over a week with one iconic property that has largely been dormant over the past 20 years.

As of next month on March 3rd, Aspyr will be releasing Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered on modern platforms. Outside of improving the visuals and gameplay of the original, this remaster of the final entry in the Legacy of Kain series is a pretty big deal, as it will make the entire franchise now available to play on PS5 and PS4. Previously, the first game in the saga, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, and its sequel, Blood Omen 2, were released on current PlayStation hardware as “Classics” by Sony. They were joined by Aspyr’s previous remaster for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2, which launched in 2024. For Defiance to now get the remaster treatment as well means that newcomers or longtime fans will be able to play the entire Legacy of Kain storyline on PS5/PS4, which has previously never been possible.

This Series Will Continue in 2026 With a New Entry

As if this wasn’t great news already, Legacy of Kain is also going to get a wholly new installment next month as well. The newly announced Legacy of Kain: Ascendance will be the first new game in the series in 23 years. Despite this, Ascendance will be quite different from its predecessors, as it will be a 2D action game instead of a 3D action-platformer. Legacy of Kain: Ascendance is set to launch at the end of next month on March 31st.

If you never grew up with the Legacy of Kain games on PS1 and PS2, they’re still very much worth experiencing in 2026. For those looking to jump into the franchise for the first time, the Soul Reaver games are likely the most accessible of the bunch, but each entry is quite unique in its own right. Hopefully, Ascendance is able to continue the legacy (pun intended) of Legacy of Kain and will be the first of many new projects with this IP moving forward.

