New Spider-Man TV Show Trailer Reveals Nicolas Cage’s Wall-Crawler In This Year’s Most Exciting Marvel Series

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to a bevy of Spider-People from across the multiverse, Spider-Man Noir chief among them. The character made a strong impression on viewers, as Nicolas Cage brought his usual panache to craft a unique take on the hero that humorously drew from old-school detective stories. Cage’s performance was such a hit with viewers that the decision was made to have him headline the upcoming TV series Spider-Noir. Rather than reprise his Peter Parker variant from the Spider-Verse films, Cage is now portraying a version of Ben Reilly, but he’s still injecting the role with the hilarious Humphrey Bogart/Bugs Bunny blend that defined his voice-over role in the film.

Now, we finally get a taste of what Spider-Noir has in store, with the release of the first trailer and confirmation Spider-Noir will release domestically on MGM on Monday, May 25, with the whole season releasing on Amazon on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 27. You can watch the full trailer in the space below. One of the most notable aspects of the series is that there are two ways to watch it; there are black-and-white and color versions available, allowing people to pick the viewing experience that best fits their tastes.

Spider-Noir Is the Most Exciting Marvel Show of 2026

Amidst a changing streaming landscape, Marvel Studios is looking to scale back on output, minimizing the number of new shows released each year. Even with that change in strategy, there’s still no shortage of Marvel-based small-screen projects in 2026. Audiences have already been treated to the critically acclaimed Wonder Man, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is slated for March. But it’s the series that’s not part of the MCU, Spider-Noir, that looks to be the most exciting Marvel show of 2026.

The trailer does an excellent job of selling audiences on the concept, immediately establishing Spider-Noir as a very unique take on the Spider-Man character and mythos. The Spider-Man Noir character has been around in comics since 2009, but this version has never headlined a live-action project before. Spider-Noir looks like something we’ve never seen in on-screen superhero media, capturing the tone and spirit of classic film noir titles with a comic book twist. And while it’s great viewers have the option between color and black-and-white versions, the latter may emerge as the fan-favorite pick, as its aesthetics bring out the best of Spider-Noir‘s period setting and details. It’s the version that arguably looks better, immersing the audience in the production design and cinematography.

Unsurprisingly, Cage’s performance is front and center in the trailer, giving audiences an idea of how his Ben Reilly differs from other Spider-Man protagonists we’ve seen before. Much like the premise of Spider-Noir itself, Cage’s turn blends the familiar and fresh. It isn’t a shock to see a Spider-Man deal with an existential crisis, but the angle is now being presented from a different perspective. Unlike the younger Peter Parker and Miles Morales before him, Ben Reilly isn’t a student trying to balance school life with superheroics. He’s a jaded, cynical private investigator being pushed to his limits. The trailer highlights Ben is susceptible to giving into his impulses (his fight at the bar), so this is shaping up to be an inventive way to experience a Spider-Man story.

The Spider-Noir marketing team understand they’re working with something that’s outside the box. The tagline of “with no power comes no responsibility” is a fun little nod to the Spider-Man mythos, illustrating how this series is looking to carve out its own path. A willingness to mix things up and deviate from established formulas is a necessity if comic book adaptations are to continue to thrive. Hopefully, Spider-Noir lives up to its on-paper potential, opening doors for even more creative adaptations of classic characters.

