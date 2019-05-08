Doctor Strange 2 Could Feature Brother VooDoo and Clea

Before long, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be getting more information about the Phase 4 slate of films and one of those likely to be announced is a follow-up to 2016’s Doctor Strange. According to a recent leak, Doctor Strange 2 will feature the MCU debuts of both Jericho Drumm/Brother Voodoo and Clea.

The leak comes from one @RogerWardell on Twitter, a mysterious face-less account that has had a habit of leaking some closely-guarded Marvel secrets. In fact, the Twitter account tweeted several plot points to Avengers: Endgame back in December, most of which came right include Thor’s weight gain, James D’Arcy’s reprising his role from Agent Carter, in addition to appearances from Alexander Pierce, Brock Rumlow, and Jack Collins.

Doctor Strange 2: 1980’s Boogaloo. Tilda Swinton is in talks to return as the Ancient One. Jericho Drumm and Clea will make their MCU debuts, Clea will likely be portrayed by an Asian actress. Most importantly the gloves will be back! — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 7, 2019

Both Drumm and Clea have been characters central to the mythos of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), so it’s only fitting they debut in the sequel. In fact, the groundwork for Drumm’s introduction has already been laid as his brother Daniel (Mark Anthony Brighton) was the keeper of the New York Sanctum murdered by Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen in Doctor Strange.

In addition to two new characters, the Twitter leaker mentions that Tilda Swinton is in talks to reprise her role as the Ancient One in what would be her third MCU appearance after Doctor Strange and Avengers: Endgame. It also says the look and feel of the film will be akin to a “1980s boogaloo.”

As of now, Scott Derrickson is reportedly set to direct the follow-up while C. Robert Cargill is set to write the script. Cargill previously mentioned that if he and Derrickson returned, they’d like to feature Nightmare as the villain.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters and will be followed up by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

