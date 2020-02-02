Look No Further, The Best Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Poster Is Here

Just over a year from now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters, featuring the return of the eponymous character played by Benedict Cumberbatch and his wide array of supporting castmates. Prior to the film beginning principal photography in a matter of months, one dedicated fan artist has crafted the trippiest piece of Doctor Strange fan art we’ve seen. If we’ve got to be honest, we’re not sure if anything else can get us as excited for the movie as this poster.

Shared to Instagram by fan artist @sethtember, the poster takes the trippiness of what we’ve seen in Doctor Strange and takes it to a whole new level. Featuring the Time Stone and the Eye of Agamatto, the post includes Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme in various forms.

The background includes some Dark Dimension-esque effects that make it looks as if time and reality are folding in on itself. All in all, it’s totally on-brand for the character. See it for yourself below.

Despite being hit with some massive pre-production changes, reports suggest the film is still on track to meet its release date. It’s been said the movie will be the first “scary” movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously compared to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige said. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due out May 7, 2021.

