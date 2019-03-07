‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Teases Dr. Strange Becoming the Sorcerer Supreme

Through two and a half movies, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has yet to ascend to the role of Sorcerer Supreme. As it stands now, the mystical world is without a leader since the death of the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange, but one intriguing fan theory thinks that will change come in Avengers: Endgame.

According to fan theorist u/ak2sup, Strange’s time-traveling antics between Infinity War and Endgame will set the Master of the Mystic Arts in a prime position to succeed his predecessor.

While there’s not all too much supporting evidence provided, it makes logical enough sense — and it’s a move that’s bound to happen sooner or later. It should be noted that the Russo Brothers have referred to Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme in press events and the like, but it’s pretty clear on-screen that the official promotion has yet to happen.

In the wake of the passing of the Ancient One, it’s pretty clear Strange is one of the best mystic arts practitioners in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former surgeon spent nearly all of eternity in a time loop to outwit Dormammu and he was able to go forward in time upwards of 14 million times so that he could learn how they beat Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Not only that, the wizard had a major part in the illustrious third act fight in Infinity War, fighting the Mad Titan — who had four of the six Infinity Stones at the time — while holding his own. Suffice to say, Strange will become the Sorcerer Supreme in the near future. It’s a matter of when not if.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies due out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Endgame will feature the much-anticipated promotion of Dr. Strange? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

