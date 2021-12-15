Watch Benedict Cumberbatch Hilariously Run From Security Guards at the Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

Sometimes you just have to get away. After all, that’s exactly what Benedict Cumberbatch did Monday night at the red carpet premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not wanting to be encumbered by his security detail, a now-viral video shows the Doctor Strange star running ahead of two security guards in a dead sprint, trying to meet with fans without major supervision.

As of this writing, the video in question has just under a million views. See it for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/strawberritom/status/1470596314350030848?s=20

Cumberbatch is still filming additional photography on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next Marvel movie due out next May.

“We’re in the middle of reshoots,” Cumberbatch told Empire of the reshoots in November. “We’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID etc.”

He added, “We were so delayed in production, because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower.”

The actor had previously said it was a miracle the production got through principal photography without a single positive COVID test.

“I lost count of how many lockdowns we actually filmed through,” Cumberbatch said. “With this government-approved gold standard testing and tracing and temperature taking and PCR and lateral flow tests. But it worked. And 500-plus crew came back after Christmas, and there was not one single positive test. We never stopped it. I got taken off, because of someone near me getting a false positive. But that was it. People made such sacrifices. Some of their children were going to school, and they weren’t necessarily going to be sleeping in the same part of the house, or even in the same house. I was really, really blown away by that.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!