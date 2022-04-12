Captain Marvel Trends as Fans Hope for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cameo

Captain Marvel fans are hoping that she’s in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At this point, the Internet believes every version of every character imaginable is going to pop up in Sam Raimi’s next feature. For now, it’s just Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen being joined by Patrick Stewart. But, the possibilities are actually endless. One common theory among fans is that the glowing figure in the trailers is actually Maria Rambeau as a Captain Marvel variant. It has a lot of legs. Recently, the director was asked about who the strongest character in the movie was. He had a delightful answer about how Doctor Strange and Wanda match up.

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi told website. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

https://twitter.com/jomark_magbanua/status/1513764826568265740?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Which Captain Marvel do you think is in the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

