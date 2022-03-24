X-Men Professor X Star James McAvoy Breaks Silence on Doctor Strange 2 Rumors

James McAvoy addressed those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors about him coming back to play Professor X. During an Instagram Live conversation, fans kept asking him about the whispers and he flatly replied, “NO!” So, that should clear things up, or at least it should. As longtime MCU devotees know, the actors involved in these projects are under strict orders not to divulge any spoilers or plot details before the release of a movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems like an especially big entry in Phase 4 of the franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up the gates to the Multiverse. However, that seems to be only the tip of the iceberg. The trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel sees Patrick Stewart as Professor X or someone just like him. So, things are going to get pretty weird, which means expect the unexpected.

Comicbook.com previously spoke to McAvoy about a possible return. Marvel does own the rights to the X-Men again. Famously, the actor played Charles Xavier from X-Men: First Class all the way up until Dark Phoenix. A lot of fans enjoyed his rendition of the iconic character. Jamie Lovett asked if he’s had any conversations with Kevin Feige about a return.

“I’m all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff,” McAvoy explained. “It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I’m always going to be excited, but I do feel like I’ve had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I’m happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I’ll always be open to that, but it’s got to be good.”

As always, the script is going to have to be up to snuff. But, he’ll be excited for whatever comes next if it involved him or not.

“They’re clever people,” he mentioned, gesturing towards Marvel Studios. “They’re so good at putting their stuff together. They’ll figure out where to do it, but that might not involve people who’ve done it before. It might be a complete reimagining. And as a fan, I’m down for that as well and I’d be excited to see what happens next. If what happens next involves us, then that could be cool, but I’m not sure what way they’re going to go with it, basically. But as a fan, I’m excited to see whatever way they go.”

