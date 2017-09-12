Is Marvel Relocating Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum?

Marvel Legacy is just around the corner and it may bring with a change of location for the Doctor Strange’s home, the Sanctum Sanctorum.

In the lead up to Marvel Legacy’s launch, Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Axel Alonso has been previewing pages from many of the initiative’s launch titles. One of those pages was drawn by Gabriel Hernandez Walta for Doctor Strange #381. The page shows the Sanctum Sanctorum floating above the ground with an “Under New Management” sign on under the address plate.

Take a look below.

Fans already know that Marvel Legacy will see Loki replacing Doctor Strange as the Marvel Universe’s new Sorcerer Supreme. It would make sense then that Loki would take up residence in the Sanctum Sanctorum. However, it’s unclear why the 117 Bleeker Street fixture is floating above Greenwich Village in the preview page. Could Loki be moving the Sanctum to someplace new, or is he just putting some space between himself and the mortals of Midgard?

Walta will be joined by new series writer Donny Cates (Redneck, God Country) and colorist Jordie Bellaire on Doctor Strange, which will return to its legacy numbering as part of Marvel Legacy.

“I’ve wanted to write for Marvel since I was a little kid, so the opportunity to come into this incredible world and play with all of these amazing characters is a dream come true for me,” said Cates in a statement when the announcement was made. “Everyone at Marvel has been great to work with, and we’ve put our collective heads together to make some really special stories for the fans. I’ve never been more excited to tell the stories that I’m telling today. I feel like a kid again. Albeit a kid who is inflicting…just terrible things upon all your favorite characters.”

“Donny brings big ideas to the table, and that’s going to be immediately apparent in his first projects,” said Alonso. “We expect him to be a major contributor to the Marvel Universe’s evolution in the coming year…and beyond.”