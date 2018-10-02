Doctor Who’s Matt Smith Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Time Lords Assemble! Wait, what?

When it comes to Doctor Who, the franchise has a habit of turning its latest leads into bonafide superheroes. And, apparently, Matt Smith wants in on the action. The actor told fans at New York Comic Con recently that he’s up to join a Marvel franchise. So, Whovians, it’s time to get your fancasting hats on.

When asked whether he’d like to join a Marvel project, Smith told fans that his “answer is…when will they ask me?” Of course, the teaser sent fans into a frenzy as many Whovians have wanted the actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time.

After all, the actor’s predecessors have already taken the leap to MCU stardom and come out better for it. Most recently, David Tennant (the Tenth Doctor) joined Jessica Jones as the villain Kilgrave who could control people’s actions. And, before that, the Ninth Doctor’s Christopher Eccelston joined Thor: The Dark World as the dark elf Malekith, an alien who bent on destroying Earth.

Of course, we can’t forget about Amy Pond either. The beloved companion was played by Karen Gillan who joined Guardians of the Galaxy to play Nebula, one of Thanos’ adopted daughters. The actress will reprise her role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where she will apparently team up somewhat begrudgingly with the film’s heroes.

If Smith is interested in taking up a superhero role, then Marvel Studios should definitely capitalize on the actor’s wish. After all, Smith stands as one of Britain’s top actors following his work on Doctor Who, Terminator Genisys, and more.

Now, the real question is who Smith might play. There are plenty of Marvel Studios films lined up for the foreseeable future, so the actor should surely suit one of them.

If Smith wanted to get a bit alien, he could snag a spot as Impossible Man (and maybe find an Impossible Girl to travel with him). But, if we’re talking live-action roles, then it seems like Smith would play with Maximus the Mad. The lesser-known Inhuman is a genius inventor who constantly tries to usurp his brother, Black Bolt. If an Inhumans film ever hits the big screen, Smith should be one of the first actors who Marvel Studios taps.

This isn’t the first time Smith has indicated his interest in comic book adaptations. A few years back, the actor said he would write a letter to Warner Bros. if he could play The Riddler in an upcoming Batman flick.

And, earlier today, news broke that Smith’s old employer was gearing up for a superhero storyline. BBC debuted a first-look photo of Doctor Who‘s very own superhero who will be introduced to viewers this winter in a Christmas Special. Actor Justin Chatwin will play the caped crusader, a fact which may make Smith a bit jealous – that is, if Smith doesn’t stage a surprise cameo himself.

So, what do you think? Would you like to see Matt Smith take on a Marvel role? Which character would you want to see him play? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T] Bustle