What If...?: Marvel Teases "Christmasverse" in New Promo

2023 is coming to an end, but Marvel Studios has one more project to drop before the year is done. The second season of Marvel's What If...? is debuting on Disney+ on December 22nd with each episode dropping once a day until December 30th. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, and What If...? is all about alternate realities. Fans already know this season will feature a Christmas-themed episode, which Marvel has cheekily dubbed the "Chrstmasverse."

"Into the Christmasverse... 🎄🌌 Marvel Studios' #WhatIf starts streaming December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Unwrap 9 brand new episodes daily," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out the new promo below:

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

David Dastmalchian Shares What If...? Ideas:

The first season of What If...? featured David Dastmalchian reprising his role as Kurt from Ant-Man, but the character was eaten by zombies. Recently, ComicBook.com caught up with Dastmalchian at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala, and we asked if he'd be back for What If...?'s new season. While he didn't say for sure, the actor shared some ideas for Kurt as well as Veb, the character he voiced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"We will find out," Dastmalchian teased when asked if we'll be hearing him in the new season of What If...? "So Kurt was mauled by the zombies. But that was just one 'What If.' What the wonder of What If..? is what if the zombie apocalypse doesn't happen? What if Kurt opened a hair salon somewhere in San Francisco ... And Scott [Lang] and him, I mean, who knows what's happening with the X-Con guys? Or what about Veb? Because when you think of What If...?, I think there's a million 'what ifs' I could come up with for that. What if Veb was the fourth member of The Fantastic Four? I don't know. Who knows?" He added, "I mean, come on, you're listening here, Brad Winderbaum. Kevin Feige? Okay, pay attention."

What If...? Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on December 22nd. What If...? Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.