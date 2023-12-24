What If: Marvel Releases Avengers Tower Holiday Party Playlist

The second season of Marvel's What If...? is dropping one new episode on Disney+ a day for nine straight days, and Christmas Eve's episode is titled "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" Fans already know the Christmas-themed episode will feature the return of a fan-favorite Marvel villain, and Marvel Studios has teased some holiday cheer with various posters. Today, the official account for Marvel took it a step further by sharing an Avengers Tower holiday party playlist.

"Check out The Avengers Tower Holiday Party Playlist now on Spotify 🎶 #WhatIf Season 2 is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. Unwrap new episodes daily! Head over to the link in our bio to follow along with us during The Watcher's Nine Days of What If... ? where you'll unlock exclusive gifts and new reveals each day at 9am PST," Marvel Studios wrote on Instagram.

The playlist is a little tricky to find when searching Spotify, but it's under the verified Marvel Music account. You can check it out here. You can view the Instagram post below:

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.