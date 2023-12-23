What If...? Season 2 Finally Gives a Fan-Favorite Marvel Character a Costume

The second episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? was released today and it asked the question, "What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" The episode saw an alternate Avengers team forming in the 1980s to stop young Peter Quill from destroying Earth. The new team consisted of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym/Ant-Man, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Annette Bening as Captain Mar-Vell, John Slattery as Howard Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Atandwa Kani as T'Chaka, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, and Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster/Goliath. Fishburne first played the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but What If...? is the first time the character's superhero costume has been featured in the MCU.

Bill Foster was created by Stan Lee and Don Heckmade and made his first comics appearance in The Avengers #32 in 1966. His alter ego, Black Goliath, was created by Tony Isabella and George Tuska in Luke Cage, Power Man #24 in 1975. Goliath/Giant-Man has similar powers to Ant-Man, which he displays in the latest episode of the animated series. You can check out the character's costume below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

"Ah, you know, Bill Foster shows up in What If…? Yeah," Fishburne confirmed earlier this year. "Yeah, yeah. Bill Foster shows up in What If…? as Giant-Man actually. Yeah, it's cool."

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.