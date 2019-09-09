Here’s What The Rock Could Look Like as Fantastic Four’s The Thing

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest stars in the world, so it’s pretty crazy that he’s not yet headlined a major superhero movie. The Rock’s name has been nominated for various DC and/or Marvel roles for years, and he’s been circling the DC Films universe, having been cast as Shazam’s nemesis Black Adam in a project that is still taking shape.

However, Marvel fans are just sitting around waiting for DC to make a move with Johnson – they have their own ideas for how The Rock could fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For instance, fan artist BossLogic wants to see The Rock play the Marvel hero that’s made of Rocks – namely Thing from The Fantastic Four!

Videos by ComicBook.com

I did a little THING with @TheRock 😁 #fantasticfour wanted to turn the rock into rocks pic.twitter.com/WC6Hj0qXEg — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 9, 2019

“I did a little THING with @TheRock 😁#fantasticfour wanted to turn the rock into rocks”–@BossLogic

BossLogic freely admits that he did this one “for the puns” rather than as a meaningful piece of concept art, which, admittedly, shows. Given the level of art BossLogic has created in the past, this photoshop-lite job with the rocks over the Rock’s face should be taken with a grain of salt (mineral joke).

That said, the concept isn’t all bad: This version of the thing would be an interesting change for live-action. The hero is typically depicted as being a stocky meatball-shaped rock man, but an actor like Dwayne Johnson provides a different body type to the character, with a large upper body sat atop a thinner waist and legs. It makes The Thing look more “real” in terms of being a rock-covered human with weightlifter’s physique, but gives Marvel fans enough originality with Thing’s Marvel Cinematic Universe look to keep it interesting to the eye.

However, in the end the biggest problem here may be fans’ objection to having The Rock play Ben Grimm, who is supposed to be a blue-eyed Brooklyn boy, with all the NYC accent and swagger that goes along with that persona. In short: not quite a part fans want to see The Rock play; and probably not the high cost Marvel wants to pay for getting Johnson in an already-expensive Fantastic Four movie.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.