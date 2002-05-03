Ed Asner Dies: Fans Memorialize Voice of J. Jonah Jameson on Spider-Man the Animated Series
Sunday, news quickly spread of Ed Asner's passing. The beloved comedian and actor had a lengthy career spread across the better part of seven decades, after earning his first film credits alongside Elvis Presley in Kid Galahad. At the time of his passing, Asner was 91.
With such a lengthy career, Asner was known across multiple generations. The actor first come to prominence with his role as Lou Grant on The Marty Tyler Moore Show and a subsequent spinoff. In addition to his live-action roles, Asner also had an illustrious voice-over career, which included appearances in many beloved shows and flims, including Spider-Man, Captain Planet, Gargoyles, Freakazoid, and Batman: The Animated Series.
His role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man (1994) is one fans of the actor can't help but bringing up, with many suggesting his voice is what they hear in their head when reading any of Marvel's Spider-Man comics, still to this day.
Keep scrolling to see what Spidey fans are saying about the late comedian.
Industry Giant
Ed Asner was a giant in the industry, which makes it funny the two roles that have always stuck with me the most are his small parts in ELF and SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES.
To this day, his voice is what comes to mind when I think of Santa or J. Jonah Jameson.#RIPEdAsner pic.twitter.com/yAlJ5CPlqr— Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) August 29, 2021
Hilarious
Ed Asner was the voice of J. Jonah Jameson for many of us - even after live action casting. This was a cherry on top of an incredible and hilarious career.— Cruise of the Paddleboats (@RealMatthewAbel) August 29, 2021
Childhood
If you are my age then you will remember Ed Asner as the voice of your childhood. He was in every cartoon. Hudson in Gargoyles. Jameson in Spider-Man. Many many others. He will be missed.— Marc of the Fresh Coast (@BadBoxArtMarc) August 29, 2021
Rest in Power
Ed Asner is still the voice in my head for J Jonah Jameson. Rest in power.— Tof (@originaltof) August 29, 2021
Greatest Ever
Many people think J.K. Simmons had the best portrayal of J Jonah Jameson. It’s close, but that prize actually goes to Ed Asner— Andrew Goldberg (@jewperhero) August 29, 2021
Powerhouse
Man oh man I just heard about Ed Asner passed away. Before JK Simmons, he was THE DEFINITIVE J Jonah Jameson. He also voiced Perry White in All-Star Superman. How many people can say they voiced both the big names of journalism in DC AND Marvel! #ripedasner pic.twitter.com/GVcq3z6IKe— Robert ‘Staredcraft’ Willing (@staredcraft) August 29, 2021
The Best
Aw, sad to hear about the passing of Ed Asner. He was amazing in everything I watched him in. Special shout-out to him as the best J. Jonah Jameson. #RIPEdAsner pic.twitter.com/vaqPn470d3— Jonathan Fournier (@JonFour) August 29, 2021
Cover photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images