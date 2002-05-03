Ed Asner Dies: Fans Memorialize Voice of J. Jonah Jameson on Spider-Man the Animated Series

Sunday, news quickly spread of Ed Asner's passing. The beloved comedian and actor had a lengthy career spread across the better part of seven decades, after earning his first film credits alongside Elvis Presley in Kid Galahad. At the time of his passing, Asner was 91.

With such a lengthy career, Asner was known across multiple generations. The actor first come to prominence with his role as Lou Grant on The Marty Tyler Moore Show and a subsequent spinoff. In addition to his live-action roles, Asner also had an illustrious voice-over career, which included appearances in many beloved shows and flims, including Spider-Man, Captain Planet, Gargoyles, Freakazoid, and Batman: The Animated Series.

His role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man (1994) is one fans of the actor can't help but bringing up, with many suggesting his voice is what they hear in their head when reading any of Marvel's Spider-Man comics, still to this day.

Keep scrolling to see what Spidey fans are saying about the late comedian.